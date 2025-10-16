Court convicts 59 foreign cybercrime offenders in 11 months

A Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted 59 foreign nationals over their involvement in a major international cybercrime syndicate operating in Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in the country’s fight against digital fraud.

The convictions, secured within 11 months of their arrest, followed a series of investigations and prosecutions conducted by the Nigeria Police Force’s National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

The suspects were arrested on November 3, 2024, during a coordinated police operation at a building in Jahi, Abuja, following credible intelligence on their cybercrime activities.

During the operation, police apprehended 130 suspects, including 113 foreign nationals of Chinese and Malaysian origin and 17 Nigerians.

They were accused of large-scale internet fraud, sophisticated hacking operations, and other cyber offences capable of undermining Nigeria’s national cybersecurity.

Police investigations led to the conviction of 21 suspects on August 1, 2025, followed by the conviction of five more in September 2025.

The latest conviction of 59 others brings the total number of convicted persons to 85, while trials for the remaining suspects are ongoing.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, described the convictions as a clear demonstration of the Force’s resolve to rid Nigeria of cybercriminal networks.

He emphasized that the success sends a strong warning to both local and international syndicates that Nigeria will not serve as a haven for cybercrime.

Egbetokun assured that the Police will continue to leverage advanced technology, strengthen international cooperation, and pursue rigorous investigative and prosecutorial processes to dismantle organized cybercrime operations across the country.