Court convicts 20 Gombe vehicle owners for traffic offences

No fewer than 20 vehicle owners and drivers have been convicted by a mobile court after they were dragged before the court by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for road traffic violations in Gombe State.

They were arraigned and convicted after the FRSC dragged them before court for violating the laws guilding safety on the roads.

The Gombe Sector Commander, Samson Kaura, who disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Gombe on Saturday, said the exercise was part of efforts to enforce compliance with traffic regulations and enhance road safety, especially during the yuletide.

He said the court convicted 20 motorists for 31 offences, ranging from overload, speed, faulty tyres, and seatbelt violations, among others.

The sector commander said the corps would continue to conduct mobile courts throughout the End-of-Year patrol to ensure the safety of motorists and road users.

He advised motorists to be law-abiding, obey traffic regulations before, during and after the yuletide.

“In line with the theme for this end-of-year patrol, which is: “Take Responsibility For Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving,” I advise passengers and drivers to take responsibility for their safety.

“It is only the living that celebrate. For drivers who hurry to return in one day, remember that the money you want to make can only be spent when you are alive,” he said.

The commander also tasked personnel to be professional in discharging their duties, warning that the corps would not condone the violation of motorists’ rights.