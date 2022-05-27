Court clears Jonathan for 2023 presidential election

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries, a Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State has ruled that a former President, Goodluck Jonathan, was eligible to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The court further ruled that the former president’s right to vie for the office of president again particularly during next year’s election cannot be stopped by any retroactive laws made by the national assembly.

Jonathan got the greenlight to take another shot at the presidential seat on Friday after Justice Isa Hamma Dashen ruled on his eligibility to stand for election next year.

MORE DETAILS SOON

