Court clears 17 ADC candidates for FCT council election

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise and publish the names of 17 candidates submitted by Senator David Mark, Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for the upcoming Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The ruling followed a suit filed by the candidates challenging INEC’s refusal to grant the party electronic access to upload their names for participation in the February 21, 2026 polls.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1907/25, Justice Umar held that the plaintiffs had provided credible evidence, which deserved “more probative value,” and successfully proved their case beyond reasonable doubt. He ruled that they were entitled to the reliefs sought in their originating summons.

Consequently, the court directed INEC to recognise and publish the names of the candidates for positions contested in the ADC’s substitution primary election conducted ahead of the FCT Area Council elections.

The court also ordered INEC to grant the ADC electronic access to upload the plaintiffs’ names on its portal, in accordance with Sections 29(1), 31, 33, and 84(1), (5), (6) of the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC’s election guidelines.

The candidates to be uploaded include, Jafaru Shaibu, Ayenajeyi Yakubu, Dauda Awode, Ezra Zaki, Sunday Abraham, Ayuba Adam, Jamilu Kabiru, Nuhu Madaki, Ibrahim Aliyu, Ogwuche Linus, Chibuike Anyika, Okechukwu Ironkwe, Godwin Adoga, Agada John, Onuoha Goodness, Mahrazu Bichi, and Tobias Obechina.