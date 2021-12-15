32-yrs old woman docks for assaulting Police personnel

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has arraigned a 32-year-old woman, Favour Anueyiagu, for allegedly assaulting a police personnel, Modinat Esho.

The defendant whose address is reportedly unknown, is said to be facing a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

After the charge was read to the defendant in the language that she could understand, Anueyiagu was said to have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Delivering judgement, the Magistrate, Fadaunsi Adefioye, was said to have granted her bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate further adjourned the case until January 12, 2022, for continuation of trial and further hearing.

Before the judgment, the Prosecutor, Clement Okuiomose, was said to have told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 8, about 10:30a.m. at the premises of magistrates’ court, Badagry, Lagos state.

He explained that the defendant allegedly assaulted Inspector Modinat Esho with staff number 234392 attached to Magistrates’ Court 3, Badagry, by pushing her down while she was performing her lawful duty, adding that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by pushing the complainant.

Okuiomose further said that Anueyiagu was apprehended immediately and handed over to the police for prosecution, noting that the offence contravened Sections 174 and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

