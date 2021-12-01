Court affirms Soludo’s victory as Anambra gov-elect

The Federal High Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has uphold victory of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the duly governor-elect during the last governorship election in Anambra State and also declined to nullify his election.

Aside from affirming his election, the court also dismissed a suit that sought to invalidate Soludo’s election on the allegation that he supplied false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enable him contest during the exercise.

In his ruling on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, said that dismissed the preliminary objection challenging the competence of the suit and jurisdiction of the court to hear it.

He, however, held that the Plaintiffs, failed to establish that they had a reasonable cause of action. Justice Taiwo held that the plaintiffs failed to convince the court on how the alleged false information both Soludo and Ibezim supplied to INEC, misled them.

The court held that since the allegation by the Plaintiffs were also criminal in nature, it ought to be proved beyond reasonable doubt. It held that the suit was filed in bad faith and a good example of cases that are not geared towards strengthening of the tenets of democracy in the country.

“I am yet to come to terms on the purpose for which this suit was filed. I am saying this because I am not convinced that this action is reasonable”, Justice Taiwo added.

Consequently, the court awarded N2million cost against the Plaintiffs, in favour of the APGA, Soludo and Ibezim.

The Plaintiffs, Adindu Valentine and Egwudike Chukwuebuka, had in their suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/711/2021, alleged that Soludo lied in the affidavit (Form EC9), which he submitted to INEC.

