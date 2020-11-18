Court affirms Diri’s election as Bayelsa Governor

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election Douye Diri as the duly elected governor of Bayelsa State, and also dismissed six appeals filed against the election of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

The development followed the first decision of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta-led seven man panel of the court which dismissed the appeal by the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) following its withdrawal by the appellant.

The court noted that the appellant’s claim of wrongful disqualification of its candidate by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was wrongly made because the said candidate did not meet the constitutional age requirement in the first place.

Details shortly…