Court affirms Abure as LP national chairman

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared Julius Abure as the authentic national chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The ruling which was handed down by Justice Emeka Nwite, has validated the March 2024 Nnewi convention that produced the party’s national leadership saying it is constitutional and in line with all laid down laws in Nigeria.

In effect to the Tuesday verdict, the court has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize Abure’s leadership and grant him the due recognition as the party’s head.

The court’s verdict effectively brings an end to the leadership tussle within the party to move forward under a unified leadership.

More details coming soon.