Court affirms Abiodun as Ogun APC Guber. candidate for 2023

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has been affirmed as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for next year’s election in the state after a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, threw out no fewer than three cases brought before it against Abiodun’s candidacy

It affirmed the governor as APC’s authentic candidate after dismissing suit from members of the party that wanted Abiodun’s name removed from the race and replaced or approved that another primary should be conducted within the party.

Abiodun’s confirmation came after the court had dismissed three different suits filed before by members challenging his emergence as the parties candidate during primaries conducted on May 26, 2022.

In the three cases decided on Wednesday, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, dismissed the suits on different grounds that indicated that Abiodun was innocent.

The judge ruled that the cases brought before it lack standing to sue, lack of jurisdiction, incompetence, frivolity, an academic exercise and being statue barred.

Aside from that, the Judge awarded a “joint cost” of N2 million against the litigants and in favour of APC and its candidate in each of the three cases.

In the suit instituted by Sherifat Eweje against APC and Abiodun, the judge held that a person who did not participate in a primary for an office cannot invoke the limited jurisdiction of the court to challenge the outcome of that primary.

The judge remarked that Eweje bought a form for a legislative seat and did not buy a form for the governorship and that she even withdrew her candidacy long before she filed the suit and long before May 26, 2022 when the governorship primary was held.

In that circumstance, the court concluded and declared that the Eweje had no locus standi to bring the action. The court also held that the plaintiff’s suit is statute-barred because it was filed more than 14 days after the cause of action arose.

Consequently, the court declared the suit incompetent and struck it out, describing all other issues raised in the case as academic issues, since the court has no jurisdiction and awarded joint cost of N2m in favour of 1st and 2nd defendants for the institution of the suit.

In the third case, Nuberu Adesanya & 2 Ors v. INEC & 3 Ors, the court cited the case of Alli Modu Sheriff v. PDP., to the effect that a political party is a voluntary club and its decisions are binding on its members who must obey the party or leave the party.

Ruling on objections raised by APC, the court agreed that under the APC Constitution, offences against the party include filing an action against party or its officials without first exhausting internal remedies. The court found that the purported complaint filed by plaintiffs was misdirected as under the party constitution, it must start from the ward level and climb its way up.

The court held that the plaintiff did not exhaust the internal remedy of the party and the case filed was “not justiciable”.

