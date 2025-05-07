Court admits human parts as evidence in Kwara student’s murder

The trial of Abdulrahman Bello and his alleged accomplices in the suspected ritual murder of 22-year-old Hafsoh Lawal, took a chilling turn as gruesome evidence, including severed human parts, charms, and blood-filled containers—was tendered before a High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Led by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Senior Sulyman, the prosecution opened its case with a series of disturbing testimonies that left the courtroom in shock, shedding more light on the February 2025 incident that sent shockwaves through the community.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Yusuf Garba of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the first prosecution witness, told the court he received several items tied to the case, including human hands, female slippers, mobile phones, charms, an axe, and blood-stained bottles. These were registered under charge sheet number CER/22/25.

However, during cross-examination by defence counsels, Barristers Chukwudi Maduka and A.O. Oseni, Garba admitted he was not present during the arrest or recovery of the exhibits, but confirmed the items were brought to his office alongside the suspects.

Inspector Mohammed Kamal of the homicide unit, who took the stand as the second witness, revealed that defendant confessed to the murder and assisted officers in locating more human remains.

According to him, the body parts were preserved at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

“The victim’s father confirmed the severed hands belonged to his daughter,” Kamal said.

Testifying with emotion, Ibrahim Adefalu, the victim’s father, recounted how his daughter, went out to attend a friend’s baby naming ceremony but never returned.

“Her phone went off and efforts to find her proved futile. The police eventually tracked her phone to Bello, who confessed to killing and dismembering her,” he said tearfully.

Adefalu added that the police returned her slippers, phones, and her severed hands, which bore distinctive Laali designs.

The fourth witness, Falilat Abdulafees, a friend of the deceased and student of Kwara State College of Education, testified that Hafsoh had abruptly left the naming ceremony after receiving a phone call and was never seen again.

Abdulafees account, along with the testimonies of the three earlier witnesses, further strengthened the prosecution’s case, prompting the presiding judge, Hannah Ajayi, to admit all exhibits—including the human parts, charms, and personal items—into evidence.

The case was thereafter adjourned to Monday, May 12, 2025, for continuation of trial.