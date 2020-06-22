Court adjourns Wadume’s trial over congestion

Members of the public and journalists that stormed a Federal High Court in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to witness trail of suspected kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, also known as Wadume, left the premises disappointed after the judge ruled for adjournment of the case.

The court had two weeks ago adjourned proceedings on trial of Wadume and the six others that were arraigned on amended charges bordering on terrorism-related offences.

On Monday when the trial was expected to commence, the judge, Justice Binta Nyako, explained that she cannot continue with the trial because the court was congested with several judgements that were yet to be delivered.

According to Nyako, the case has been adjourned until Monday next week for possible commencement of the trial that was expected to address the mystery surrounding deaths recorded during Wadume’s arrest.

Earlier, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had taken over the case from the police and filed fresh charges against the defendants.

While taking over the case, Malami cited bureaucracy as reason for delay in bringing the soldiers charged alongside Wadume and others to court for trial.

The defendants were accused of conspiring to commit acts of terrorism, by attacking and kidnapping one Usman Garba, at his filling station in Takum in Taraba State.

Also, the defendants were alleged to have been found with six AK-47 rifles and dealing in prohibited firearms in the country while the soldiers were being tried for killing some policemen and civilians at a checkpoint and freeing Wadume who was then in the custody of the policemen.