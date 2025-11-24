Court adjourns Suswam’s N3.1bn money laundering suit to 2026

The trial of former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam has moved into its final phase after he and his co-defendant closed their defence in the long-running money laundering case.

This development follows years of proceedings in which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Suswam and former Finance Commissioner Omodachi Okolobia of diverting N3.1 billion, allegedly channelled through Elixir Securities Limited and Elixir Investment Partners Limited.

Justice Peter Lifu stated that the matter would now proceed to written submissions, marking the end of the evidential stage and the beginning of legal arguments that will guide the court’s decision.

The judge gave the EFCC 14 days to file and serve its final written address, after which the defendants will have 14 days to reply, setting the schedule for the concluding exchange of arguments.

At Monday’s sitting of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Lifu adjourned the case to January 20, 2026, for adoption of the final written addresses.

He also reiterated his earlier ruling dismissing the defendants’ no-case submission, stating, “The defendants’ no-case submission is hereby refused and dismissed,” before directing them to open their defence.

The EFCC closed its case after calling nine witnesses. The commission alleges that the transactions involved proceeds from the sale of Benue State Government shares held through the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited, and claims that Okolobia handled N578 million in excess cash transactions between December 2014 and January 2015.

The matter is expected to return on January 20, 2026, after which the court will review the written arguments and deliver its ruling.