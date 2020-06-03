Court adjourns Sowore’s appeal on criminal charges, fix July 8 for hearing

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

A Court of Appeal sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has adjourned the appeal filed by the Convener of #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, to next month, July 8.

At the resumed sitting, which was delayed due to coronavirus spread in the country, counsel to the Federal government, Kayode Alilu told the court that they have filed a preliminary objection to Sowore appeal.

Justice Abdul Aboki who presided over the three-member panel ordered the respondent to file a brief of arguments for the continuation of the trial.

In response, counsel to Sowore, Marshal Abubakar, drew the attention of the court to respondent’s failure to file a brief of arguments and as such can not file any preliminary objections before the court.

Due to the issues raised by the parties, the court adjourned commencement of hearing to 8th of July 2020 to allow all processes to be completed.

Shortly after the court adjourned the case, Sowore and his supporters were approached by law enforcement officers over alleged videotaping the court proceedings, which is against the rules of the court and they were restrained from leaving the court premises.

The argument between the parties’ lasted for several minutes before the court registrar intervene and asked all parties to sheath their swords and resolved the case.

Recalled that the State Security Service agents arrested Sowore in early August after he called for a revolution after a February election which he said was not credible. He ran for president in that election, in which former military ruler President Muhammadu Buhari secured a second term in office.

Sowore faces seven charges including treason, money laundering, and “cyberstalking” for allegedly sharing false information about Buhari that insulted him and incited hated against him.