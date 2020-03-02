Court adjourns PDP appeal on Imo guber judgement

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of application by former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking review of the apex court’s earlier judgement which sacked Ihedioha by upturning outcome of the last gubernatorial election in Imo state.

It would be recalled that the court had, in its February 13, 2020, judgement sacked Ihedioha from office, while pronouncing the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Hope Uzodinma, as the duly elected governor of Imo state.

However, Ihedioha, and his party, PDP, had filed an application seeking review of the supreme court judgement which had removed him from office, stating that several points which could have changed eventual outcome of the case had not been considered during court proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Supreme court panel, led by the Chief Justice, Tanko Muhammad, which had earlier adjourned the judgment review application on February 18 till Monday for hearing, again adjourned the hearing till Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

The panel, which also included Justices Sylvester Ngwuta, Olukayode Ariwoola, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Amina Augie, and Uwani Abba-Aji, announced the adjournment following request by Ihedioha’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN), who said the 1st and 2nd respondents, Hope Uzodinma and the APC, had served them some documents just before court proceedings that day.

Agabi explained that though the application was adjourned till today for hearing, the respondents incidentally served them a process in court, which they needed time to look at in order to respond, and urged that the court would adjourn to afford them time to properly go through the documents.

In his response, Uzodinma’s lawyer, Damien Dodo (SAN), had urged the court to ignore Agabi’s pleas, stating that the documents whihc had been served opposing counsel on Monday were mere replies to some documents which had been received, by his office on Friday, from Ihedioha’s lawyers and that such documents could not form basis for a request of further adjournement of the case.

Dodo cited willingness on his part and that of his clients, as well as readiness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INECs) lawyer, Taminu Inuwa (SAN), to proceed with the hearing, and said that such requests were delay tactics being employed by the opposing counsel.

The apex court panel, however, decided to adjourn the case hearing till Tuesday after issuing warnings to all parties that the court would not tolerate waste of its time or the resorting to delay antics by any of the parties involved.

“This case has been adjourned till Tuesday the 3rd of March, 2020. We expect all parties to be promptly available and would not tolerate any efforts to waste the time of this honourable court”.