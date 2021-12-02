Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial to 2022

The Federal High Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, has adjourned and rescheduled the trial of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from January 19 to 18, 2022.

The rescheduling followed the abridgement of time granted by the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, following a plea to that effect from counsel to the defendant.

Kanu’s lead lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had approached the court with an application seeking an order of the court to accommodate the trial in November and December 2021 as against the scheduled January 19, 2022.

But the Federal Government’s prosecuting attorney, Shuaib Labaran, told the court that a counter affidavit opposing the request by the government has been filled and served on Kanu.

Justice Nyako however informed Kanu’s lawyer that the application for time abridgement cannot be granted because there was no judicial time for such an issue.

During the drama that ensued, the case diary of the court was read to the lawyer to establish that the Court has crowded pending cases.

Following the insistence, the judge agreed to shift other cases slated for January 18 to accommodate the trial which would last till January 19 and 20.

However, Nyako ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Kanu to practice his faith, change his clothes and be given the maximum possible comfort in the detention facility.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

