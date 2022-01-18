Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial for 24-hours

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned proceedings on an amended terrorism charge in the case against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, till tomorrow.

The adjournment followed the embattled IPOB leader’s complain that the Federal Government failed to promptly serve him the fresh 15-count amended charge it brought before the court.

Furthermore, Kanu accused the apex government of deny him the necessary facility, including enough time to prepare and defend the charge against him.

The IPOB leader, through his team of lawyers led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, told the court that the amended charge was served on them barely twenty-four hours to the scheduled hearing.

“My lord, the proposed amended charge was served on us yesterday evening. As I speak to you my lord, the Defendant who was just brought in, has not even seen the charge which he is being told to enter his plea.

“With due respect, that is not Justice. It is ambushing. I know that the Administration if Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, allows them to amend, but this is the 6th amendment they are making, and each time they do it, they serve us a day to the hearing, just to frustrate the trial”, Ozekhome added.

On their part, the prosecution team led by Mohammed Labaran said that with the defendant argument, he was not opposed to the court granting a short adjournment to enable the defence lawyers to study the charge.

However, while delivering his judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Kanu change his cloth and exercise while in custody.

“I don’t want to see him in this cloth again. This one is almost off-white. Also make sure that you allow him to exercise,” added.

Furthermore, the judge adjourned the case to till tomorrow.

