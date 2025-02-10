Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu trial indefinitely over IPOB leader’s conduct

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has indefinitely adjourned the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), following Kanu’s insistence that she lacks jurisdiction to preside over his case.

The decision came after Kanu filed a petition against Justice Nyako before the National Judicial Council, accusing her of judicial misconduct in handling his trial.

Before this, Kanu had called for the transfer of his case to the South-East region if no judge was willing to preside over it at the Federal High Court in Abuja, apart from Justice Nyako,

During the court proceedings on Monday, Kanu openly criticized Justice Nyako and the prosecution. He said, “I have a petition against her. The prosecution and this court do not know the law. That is the fact. Poor knowledge of the law is killing Nigeria.”

Kanu further argued that his agitation for Biafra was a legitimate right and accused the court of unjustly labeling it as terrorism.

“I agitate for Biafra by right to agitate. They turned it from treasonable felony to terrorism. I don’t recognize anything Binta Nyako today because she has no jurisdiction to try me. I came out of courtesy and respect. She stands recused from my case and cannot try my case,” he declared.

The IPOB leader also alleged that Justice Nyako was using her position for personal gain, citing ongoing corruption charges against her husband and son.

“Justice Binta Nyako is using her position for personal gain. Her son and her husband are facing corruption charges. They sent her to my case so they can smoothen the pathway for her husband and her son. There is a breach of judicial oath. They have shown bias according to the Supreme Court,” Kanu stated.

Kanu’s legal team has consistently argued that Justice Nyako’s previous recusal from his case disqualifies her from presiding over it again.

They have also raised concerns about the fairness of the trial, given the allegations of bias and misconduct.