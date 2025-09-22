Court adjourns Natasha’s cybercrime trial to October

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the cybercrime trial of suspended Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to October 20, 2025.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is standing trial on cybercrime charges brought against her by the Federal Government before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The lawmaker was arraigned on June 30 on a six-count charge filed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mohammed Abubakar, and was granted bail.

Following her arraignment, Justice Mohammed Umar adjourned the case to September 22 for commencement of trial.

At the resumed sitting on Monday, counsel for the Federal Government, David Kaswe, informed the court of his readiness to proceed with the trial, stating that his witness was present.

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lead counsel, Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN), informed the court that his client had filed a preliminary objection, alleging abuse of prosecutorial powers by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The defence lawyer also complained that the prosecution had not served them with copies of the statements of its witnesses.

Although the prosecution expressed readiness to present its first witness, Justice Umar ruled that the preliminary objection must be heard before the trial could proceed.