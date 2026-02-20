Court adjourns Malami’s bail request to Feb. 27

The Federal High Court of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday postponed the bail hearing of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who is facing terrorism-related allegations filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), after authorities declared the day work-free.

The hearing, which had been fixed for February 20, 2026, did not take place even though many had expected the court to deliver a decision on Malami’s request for bail.

As a result of the postponement, the former justice minister remains in detention, with the outcome of his bail request still undecided until the next court date.

“We’re live from the Federal High Court where Malami’s court session with DSS was expected today,” an eyewitness, Abdulrahman Ibrahim Sahihi, reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

“The judge had earlier adjourned for bail consideration, but court officials surprisingly announced today is a work-free day. Proceedings have now been rescheduled to February 27, 2026.”

MORE DETAILS COMING.