Court adjourns JAMB ex-registrar corruption trial to April 30

A Federal High Court has adjourned proceedings in the corruption trial of former Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registrar Dibu Ojerinde, who is facing multiple allegations of financial misconduct and abuse of office linked to his tenure at two national examination bodies.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) filed 18 counts against Ojerinde, accusing him of corruption and fraudulent dealings involving about N5.2 billion during his time leading the National Examination Council (NECO) and JAMB.

Ojerinde is standing trial alongside four of his children, Mary, Olumide, Adebayo, and Oluwaseun Ojerinde, and several corporate entities allegedly connected to him, broadening the scope of the prosecution beyond the former examination administrator.

The matter was postponed on Wednesday in Abuja after Justice Mohammed Umar was unavailable due to another official engagement. The court has rescheduled proceedings for April 30.

Court records indicate that Ojerinde and the anti-graft agency had previously agreed to explore an out-of-court resolution of the N5.2 billion dispute on July 16, 2025, prior to the adjournment.

Other defendants listed in the case include six companies said to be associated with Ojerinde: Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Limited, Cheng Marbles Limited, Sapati International Schools Limited, Trillium Learning Centre Limited, Standout Institutes Limited, and Esli Perfect Security Printers Limited.

Filed as case number FHC/ABJ/CR/119/2023, the prosecution represents one of several criminal actions initiated by the ICPC against Ojerinde over his management of the examination bodies.

He is also facing a separate 18-count case alleging diversion of public funds during his NECO and JAMB tenures. That trial, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu, is scheduled for hearing on March 25.