Court adjourns FG, ASUU suit to Sept.19

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned a suit by the Federal Government seeking the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its seven months strike to September 19 for ruling.

The matter which was first mentioned four days ago was said to have been adjourned for further mention before Justice Polycarp Hamman.

As learnt, during the court proceedings on Friday, when the matter came up, the prosecution counsel, J.U.K Igwe was said to have informed the court that going by its directive, the claimant should file its process latest by Tuesday, that they had filed two processes.

He added that the first one was motion on notice dated and filed Monday for an interlocutory injunction.

Igwe stated that the claimant also filed on the same date an affidavit of facts in support of the referral sent by the Minister of Labour and Employment.

He also averred that some questions were raised with a full complement of a written address and submitted that the defendant had been served with proof of service before the court.

The counsel said that however, as at the time the court was sitting, he had not received any response from ASUU.

Igwe was said to have proceeded to urge the court to take the applications as it was due to be taken, stating that the matter is of national interest and urgent as million of students have been at home since Feb. 14.

On his part, counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana,

acknowledged receiving process from the claimant and stated that they were already filing their reply in the court’s registry.

Falana noted that the Minister of Labour and Employment lacked the power to ask the court in his referral to order the defendant to go back to work.

He further informed the court that ASUU would be meeting stakeholders in the House of Representative on Sept. 20 to ensure that the matter is resolved.

