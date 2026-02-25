Court adjourns El-Rufai’s suit against ICPC to Friday

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday adjourned the fundamental human rights case filed by former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which alleges an unlawful search of his Abuja residence.

The court set the new hearing date for February 27 to allow the respondents to file their response papers.

Filed on February 20 by his lawyer, Oluwole Iyamu, SAN, the originating motion (FHC/ABJ/CS/345/2026) names ICPC as the first respondent, with the Chief Magistrate of the FCT Magistrate’s Court, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Attorney-General of the Federation listed as second to fourth respondents.

The suit challenges a warrant issued on February 4 and executed on February 19 at about 2 p.m. at House 12, Mambilla Street, Aso Drive, Abuja.

El-Rufai’s application contends that the warrant lacked particularity, contained drafting errors, was ambiguous in execution parameters, overbroad, and issued without probable cause, amounting to an unlawful and unreasonable search in violation of Section 37 of the Constitution.

He further argues that the raid violated his rights to dignity, personal liberty, fair hearing, and privacy under Sections 34, 35, 36, and 37 of the Constitution.

The former governor is seeking an order declaring any evidence obtained under the warrant inadmissible, the return of all seized items, and N1 billion in general, exemplary, and aggravated damages.

The damages are broken down as N300 million in compensatory damages, N400 million in exemplary damages, N300 million in aggravated damages, and N100 million in litigation costs.

Iyamu argued that the warrant also contravened Sections 143–148 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Section 36 of the ICPC Act, 2000, and constitutional safeguards against arbitrary intrusion.

In an affidavit, Mohammed Shaba, Principal Secretary to El-Rufai, stated that ICPC and Nigeria Police officers “invaded the residence under a purported search warrant” that did not specify the properties or items being searched for.

He further alleged that personal documents and electronic devices were seized and not returned, noting that the application was brought in good faith to enforce the former governor’s constitutional rights.