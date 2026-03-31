Court adjourns El-Rufai’s bail hearing till April 1

A Federal High Court in Kaduna has adjourned the bail hearing of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai until Wednesday, pending further arguments.

The development followed proceedings on El-Rufai’s request for release while he stands trial over multiple criminal allegations filed against him.

The session took place at the Federal High Court in Kaduna, where security around the court mirrored the heavy deployment seen during his arraignment last week.

Counsel to the former governor, Ukpong Akpan, confirmed the adjournment shortly after the session, explaining that the legal team needed to file additional responses before the matter could proceed.

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk now; we are in the middle of work. I have to go and file responses. The hearing of the bail application has been adjourned till tomorrow,” Akpan said.

Following the brief court appearance, operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) escorted El-Rufai from the courtroom under tight security.

Witnesses at the court said he was moved in a white Hilux vehicle, while security personnel maintained strict control around the court complex.

According to The Guild, El-Rufai is standing trial before Justice Rilwan M. Aikawa on a 10-count charge filed by prosecutors.

The charges allege that the former governor was involved in conversion and unlawful possession of public property, as well as money-laundering activities.

Court records indicate that El-Rufai had spent over a month in custody before the latest hearing, a situation that has drawn significant public attention.