Court adjourns Baba’s Ijesha’s child molestation trial

The Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has adjourned the alleged child molestation case preferred against embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha till August 11 and 12

The adjournment by presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, on Tuesday, followed cross-examination of the minor’s guardian and popular Comedienne, Adekola Adesanya, also known as Princess by Baba Ijesha’s defence counsel.

It would be recalled that the actor was last month granted N2 million bail by the Special Offense and Domestic violence court after over two months in detention over alleged defilement of a 14-year-old foster child of Princess.

According to the court, the actor, aside from N2 million bail bond, must provide two sureties and that both sureties must include a legal practitioner while the other must be living in Lagos State with a visible house address as well as must have been paying taxes for over three years.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Taiwo after considering charges bothering on rape, sexual assault, and abuse of a minor, Baba Ijesha was granted bail on the ground that it was part of his fundamental human rights.

Details shortly…

