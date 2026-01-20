Court adjourns Anthony Joshua’s driver trial to Feb. 25

The trial of Adeniyi Kayode, the driver of heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, has been adjourned to February 25, 2026, by the Sagamu Magistrate Court in Ogun State.

Kayode is facing four counts related to a fatal road accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on December 29, 2025, which claimed the lives of Latif Ayodele, Joshua’s personal trainer, and Sina Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach.

The charges include dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid national driver’s licence.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash, involving the Lexus SUV driven by Kayode, may have been caused by excessive speed, wrongful overtaking, and possibly a tyre burst, which resulted in the vehicle colliding with a stationary truck.

The case was adjourned after prosecuting counsel Richard Nigiwe informed the court that “they have four witnesses, but only three were in attendance.” He added that the adjournment was necessary to allow the prosecution “to duplicate the case file and present it to the Attorney General of the State through the Department of Public Prosecution for advice.”

The defence counsel, Olalekan Abiodun, objected, stating that the prosecution “had enough time to do so prior to this date.”

However, the magistrate ruled that “in the interest of justice, the case should be adjourned to February 25, 2026,” and directed the prosecuting counsel to duplicate the file and submit it to the Attorney General’s office.