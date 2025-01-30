Akwa Ibom couple sells daughter for N450,000

A case of child trafficking has come to light in Akwa Ibom state after a couple was taken into custody by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for allegedly selling their child for N450,000.

The couple Christiana Ibanga and her partner, Iyene Akpan were apprehended by the law enforcement agency after trafficking their six-year-old daughter child with the help of an accomplice to an undisclosed location.

Confirming this shocking case, the state’s police Spokesperson, Timfon John on Thursday, disclosed that the suspects were nabbed following complaints from a neighbor, who reported that Ibanga had lured the little girl and taken her out of the state.

John disclosed that operatives launched an investigation immediately after receiving the intelligence, holding Ibanga and Akpan.

The spokesperson said the suspect, during interrogation, the duo reportedly confessed to the crime and admitted that they traded their daughter for N450, 000, with the help of a man named Saviour Aniedi.

Further probes into the case, revealed that Ibanga also conspired with Aniedi and his wife to steal the complaints daughter, who was later sold in Aba, Abia state, to an unidentified buyer.

Meanwhile, John noted that the agency had commenced an operation Aba to hunt down the buyer, adding that notable improvement had been made in the process as the operatives were closing in on the suspects already.

She further said that perpetrators will be charged in court saying criminals only have two options, to turn to a new leaf or leave.

According to the statement, ” On 15th June 2024, a woman (name withheld) of Afaha Atai Village in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA reported that one Christiana Uwem Ibanga, a female resident of Ekamba Nsukara Village in Uyo LGA, lured her six-year-old daughter, and took her to an unknown destination ”

“Acting promptly on credible intelligence, our operatives immediately swung into action and arrested the said Christiana Uwem Ibanga and her accomplice who is her boyfriend named, Inyene Etuk Akpan, on 14th January 2025 in Abuja.

“ During interrogation, the suspects admitted to selling their child in May 2024 for N450,000 with the assistance of one Saviour Aniedi. Christiana further confessed to conspiring with Saviour Aniedi and his wife to steal the complainant’s child, who was later sold in Aba, Abia State, to an unidentified buyer.”

“On 23rd January 2025, investigators extended their operations to Aba in pursuit of the buyer and the child. While the suspects in Aba remain elusive, the command assures the public that substantial progress has been made. Our operatives are narrowing in on the perpetrators and their apprehension is imminent.”