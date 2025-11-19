Couple, two children die in Kano building inferno

A couple and their two children were burnt to death in a fire that engulfed their residence at Kundila Layin Baba Impossible in the Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

The victims were identified as the 43-year-old father, Shodandi; his wife, Rafi’a, 30; and their two daughters, three-year-old Mardiya and one-and-a-half-year-old Yusira.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy, identified as Aminu Shodandi, was rescued alive by firefighters who responded after receiving a distress call.

The cause of the inferno, which also destroyed valuables worth thousands of naira, was traced to a mosquito coil the family had lit before going to sleep.

In a statement issued by the Kano State Fire Service, the spokesperson, Saminu Yusif, said the fire was reported at about 4:13 a.m. by one of its personnel, Abba Datti.

According to him, firefighters arrived to find the ground-floor building, measuring about 40 by 30 feet and used as a residence, already engulfed in flames.

Yusif added that the blaze destroyed two bedrooms, a parlour, a kitchen, and a toilet, along with property inside the house.

The Fire Service expressed condolences to the bereaved family and urged residents to exercise heightened caution when handling fire-related materials, especially during the harmattan season.