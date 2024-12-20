Couple, grandson die during fire disaster in Oyo

Tragedy has occurred in Oyo State after a couple and their grandson were burned to death following a fire disaster that razed a one-storey building in Ori-Eru, Idikan area of Ibadan.

Meanwhile, five occupants of the razed building were rescued and the inferno was prevented from spreading to adjourning buildings by the Oyo State Fire Services Agency.

The tragedy came amid mourning of the 35 children who died and six injure during a stampede recorded at a Christmas funfair in Ibadan axis of the state.

The General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the casualties on Friday through a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

Akinyinka said the personnel of the agency received a distress call about the incident through a call made by one Mr Hassan at exactly 3:46 a.m. on Friday and immediately deployed personnel to the scene.

“On arrival, we met an upper floor of a residential storey building of six rooms well alight, and we swiftly swung into action, and the fire was completely extinguished,” he added.

The general manager stated that three persons, a husband, his wife, and their grandson, lost their lives in the fire incident while five persons were rescued alive from the building.

According to him, the ground floor of the building and other nearby properties were saved from the inferno.

“From our investigation, we discovered that in their attempt to keep their house warm because of the cold weather, they resorted to using naked fire, which resulted in a fire disaster after they had slept off,” he said.

Akinyinka said that a team of policemen led by CSP Olaniyan Jibola from Mapo Division and that of Amotekun led by Gbenga Akinyemi from North-West Division were on the ground to prevent a breakdown of law and order.