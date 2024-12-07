Couple, 16 others escape death during auto crash in Lagos

No fewer than 18 people, including a newlywed couple, narrowly escaped death during a severe auto crash on the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos State.

The accident occurred near Ilaje, heading toward Iyana Oworonsoki, and was attributed to brake failure in one of the vehicles involved.

The collision on yesterday involved a commercial LT bus (BFG 204 XF) and a mini truck (AGL 22 YE). According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the LT bus, traveling at excessive speed, suffered a brake failure and collided with the mini truck, which was moving slowly due to mechanical difficulties.

Among the victims were 16 passengers in the LT bus, including 11 women and five men, who sustained significant injuries.

They were promptly transported to the Lagos State Trauma and Emergency Centre near the Toll Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for urgent medical care.

Two passengers seated at the front of the LT bus were trapped in the wreckage and suffered severe fractures. With the combined efforts of LASTMA, emergency responders, and concerned bystanders, they were extricated and rushed to Gbagada General Hospital for specialized treatment.

The newlywed couple, returning from their wedding at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry, were among the survivors. While they sustained minor injuries, they were deeply shaken by the incident.

Emergency response teams, including the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASABUS) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU), facilitated the evacuation of all casualties. Law enforcement officers from Alonge Police Station and operatives of the Lagos State Task Force ensured order during the rescue operation.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed sympathy for the victims and wished them a speedy recovery. He reiterated the importance of adhering to speed limits and maintaining vehicles, particularly their braking systems, to avoid such accidents.

“Our intensified public enlightenment campaigns, led by the LASTMA Female Elite Corps, aim to educate motorists, especially commercial bus operators, on safe driving practices during the festive season and beyond,” Bakare-Oki said.

The public is encouraged to report traffic incidents or emergencies by contacting LASTMA’s toll-free hotline at 0800000527862 for immediate assistance.

This incident underscores the critical need for road safety awareness and stricter adherence to vehicle maintenance protocols to prevent avoidable tragedies.