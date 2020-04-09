Council chairmen, politicians are not our food packages distributors- Lagos Govt.

By Monsuru Olwoopejo

Apparently, still not satisfied with the backlash that had trailed the distribution of food packages to Lagos residents, to cushion effect of lockdown imposed on the state President Muhammadu Buhari, the government has disclosed that the programme started experiencing hitches when council chairmen and politicians interfered in the exercise

The State Government disclosure came days after the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that some residents in the state sabotaged the exercise for different gains and not for the benefit it was intended to achieve

The Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, noted that Lagos government was proactive with introduction of its Stimulus Food Relief Programme for the vulnerable people in the State, which will cater for 200,000 families in the first tranche.

Speaking while briefing pressmen on his ministry’s activities during the lockdown in Lagos, Lawal stated that to ensure the dedicated beneficiaries receive the packages, the state engaged over 4,000 members of Community Development Associations (CDAs) for distribution of food items in the state.

He explained that politicians and Local Government Chairmen were not approved to distribute food packages to the state’s residents and that second phase of the food scheme had commenced and beneficiaries were aged people that had registered with LASRRA,

According to him, irregularities observed in the first phase had been addressed and the state will ensure that the distribution will smooth and hitch free compare to the previous ones.

Lawal said the State Government had created direct jobs for 600 individuals employed in centres where the relief package items were produced, asserting that the economies of other States were boosted as their farmers supplied produce packaged for distribution to the aged, vulnerable and physically-challenged.