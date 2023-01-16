Corruption allegations against Atiku weighty, should resign- Tinubu

Following claims made against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, by his former aide, Michael Achimugu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s campaign council has asked that Atiku withdrawal from the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aside from that, the ruling party asked that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies to arrests Atiku over corruption allegations.

The ruling party further asked that EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Conduct of Conduct Bureau (CCB) should apprehend the PDP candidate within the next 72 hours.

It argued that allegations made against the former vice president by Achimugu through series of social media posts that were currently making the rounds were too heavy to be overlooked by anyone against corruption in the country.

Achimugu, in a series of posts, accused Atiku of using Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) to commit financial fraud while serving the country.

The spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, made the recommendations on Monday during a joint press briefing on Monday in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Keyamo, who disclosed that a petition dated 16 January has been written to the agencies, asked that the former vice president be arrested on offences of money laundering, breach of the Code of Conduct Act, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

Keyamo, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and serving minister of state for Labour and Employment, stated that Achimugu provided substantial evidence to corroborate his allegations against the PDP candidate and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The minister said the accuser provided “emails, documents, audio clips, sworn affidavit and his direct oral evidence as to how Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who happens to be the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during his tenure as Vice-President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007, colluded with his then boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, to fleece the country and steal public funds using what he termed as “Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).”

Keyamo, who addressed the conference on behalf of other members of the directorate, said Atiku violates sections 5, 10, 13 & 17 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

“Sections 5, 10, 13 & 17 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act state as follows: Section 5 says, “A public officer shall not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflicts with his duties and responsibilities.

“Section 10 (1) says “A public officer shall not ask for or accept property or benefits of any kind for himself or any other person on account of anything done or omitted to be done by him in the discharge of his duties”.

