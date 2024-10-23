Corps member goes missing inside Chinese firm in Rivers

After one week of disappearance, the Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation in search of Yahaya Faruk, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who went missing inside a Chinese firm, LDM Mining Company.



Faruk, who was deployed to the Community Secondary School in Ikuru Town, for his one-year mandatory service was said to have left the mining company hours after arriving at the company where he was engaged as a part-time worker.



On Wednesday, It was learnt that the corps member was last seen at the LDM Mining Company’s entrance with two unidentified men whom the co-workers presumed to be his friends.



The Public Relations Officer, Grace Koko, confirmed Faruk’s disappearance after the school Principal and other corps members raised the alarm after all efforts to contact

Faruk proved abortive.



As part of the ongoing investigation, the police summoned Faruk’s company manager Wen Hauiguo, and the site manager Mr. Lai Ding Chi, for questioning since he was last seen within their premises.



However, the manager who admitted to employing Faruk denied knowing his whereabouts, adding that they never knew he was a corps member.



Aside from questioning the managers, Faruk’s co-workers, Joseph Godstime, Levi Stephen, Ejit-Awaji Michael, and Ishmael Jireh were questioned, and all of them denied involvement in the disappearance.



According to Koko, the authorities have adopted a multi-pronged approach, utilizing advanced technology to hasten the search for Faruk.



She added that a team from the State CID has been directed to collaborate with the Community Development Committee (CDC) and other key stakeholders in the community to assist in locating the missing corps member.



“The CDC Chairman has assured the Police that the community is fully engaged in the search, having extended their efforts to neighboring areas, and is optimistic that positive developments will emerge soon,” she said.



The enforcement agency further called on Faruk’s family to collaborate with the Command and urged anyone with pertinent information to assist in the investigation.