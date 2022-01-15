Coroner inquest stops Sylvester Oromoni’s family, others from speaking publicly

Inspite of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) and Post-mortem reports on the controversies surrounding the death of Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr), a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, the coroner investigating the case has commenced seating and stopped parties not to make any public comments on the matter pending the completion of the findings.

The coroner commenced seating on Saturday, January 15th, as announced earlier, and claimed that public comments from any of the parties involved in the case could jeopardize the ongoing findings on the boy’s death.

Handing down the warning during the opening seating in Epe axis of Lagos, the coroner, Magistrate Mikail Kadiri, stressed that the decision was to give all parties a fair hearing they seek on the case.

He has also ordered that the Nigerian Police including Lagos and Delta Commands to immediately release to all parties, copies of statements obtained during its investigations.

The coroner further directed all interested counsels to make the necessary applications for the certified true copies of all relevant documents in the court’s possession.

Magistrate Kadiri said he would consider the request by the Oromoni family for the court to inspect the Dowen College facilities, including the sickbay where late Sylvester was allegedly treated in November 2021 before he was handed over to his parents.

Before adjourning the proceedings to January 21, 27, and 28, he noted that on resumption, the counsel to the deceased boy’s family, Femi Falana, would be allowed to present the evidence of his witnesses.

Earlier, Falana, while backing the Magistrate on the ban on public speaking on the case, stressed that the coroner should be allowed to take charge of the entire procedure without any external influence.

He said that it was only the court that was competent to speak authoritatively on the cause of death and pledged to inform the family to fully cooperate with the coroner’s directives.

Falana then told the court that the family’s requests to the Chief Pathologist of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and the Commissioner of Police, to be given copies of all reports and statements obtained during the police investigation and medical examination on the late Sylvester Oromoni junior, were yet to be granted.

A Chief Superintendent of Police, Oseni Rasak, who responded on behalf of the police said he did not know if there had been any directive by the Commissioner of Police on the issue.

Counsel to the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Akingbola George, on his part, denied Falana’s claims that the legal advice exonerating the Dowen College staff members and students was leaked to the press.

George submitted that the Directorate of Public Prosecution forwarded the legal advice to the Police State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, and the court as required, stressing that anyone interested could apply through those quarters for a copy.

The Chief Pathologist of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Prof. Sunday Soyemi, who attended the proceedings as a witness in the case aligned himself with the position of the state counsel, adding the autopsy report had been transmitted to the coroner who ordered the procedure.

Meanwhile, the Counsel to Dowen College, Anthony Kpokpo, during the proceeding pointed out that the student died In Delta State and not Lagos where the coroner was been held.

Meanwhile, the five students who were initially accused of complicity and exonerated by the DPP were represented by counsel in court.

Mrs Ifeoma Esom represented Michael Kashamu, Imah Ayi-Ekpenyong represented Benjamin Favour, Izuchukwu Ohajinwa represented Anselm Temide, Eze Ajiboh represented Edward Begue, while Olumide Akinnini represented Kenneth Inyang.

Another counsel, Bernard Onigah, represented the Nigerian Bar Association which sought to be joined as an interested party in the matter on grounds of public interest.

