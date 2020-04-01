Report on Interest

Sanwo-Olu justifies delay in Lagos rail system completion

Olawale

Bosnia declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Temitope

Protest mars UK PM, Johnson, victory party

Olawale
HealthNationalNews

FG increases coronavirus testing laboratory to seven

By Abdullahi Jamiu

By NewsDesk

The Federal Government has announced an additional coronavirus testing laboratory with an existing six laboratories in the country, saying the additional facility will aid fast testing of patients exhibiting symptoms of the deadly disease.

It explained that the new laboratory had become imperative following hike in recorded cases of the deadly pandemic in the country which had necessitated more testing to ascertain the numbers of Nigerians with the virus in every part of the country.

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, said the virology laboratory of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, Ebonyi State has been activated for the global pandemic testing. 

NCDC, through a tweet on its verified Twitter handle, on Wednesday also revealed that other testing laboratories in progress include that in Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto, Port Harcourt, Jos  and Kaduna. 

Abdullahi Jamiu 128 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.