Coronavirus suspected cases increases in Lagos

By News Desk

Lagos State Government has quarantined another Coronavirus suspected case, increasing number of suspected cases currently managed by health officials at its facility in Mainland General Hospital in Yaba axis to three.

The new case, according to the State Government, was a suspected who came into the country from England yesterday.

Earlier a Nigerian man, who returned from France, was quarantined in Lagos possibility of already been infected by Coronavirus after developing headache and respiratory symptoms.

Also, a Chinese national suspected to have had contact with persons infected by the virus in China was yet to be released after testing negative to the virus.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who confirmed the new suspected case, hinted that both cases, including Nigerian-France returnee, were being attended to at the isolated facility in Yaba.

While disclosing that it was now three cases, the Commissioner said the samples of two persons had been taken for tests to ascertain their Coronavirus status.

“Breaking! #COVID19Lagos: We now have 3 suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba. One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and results are being expected,” he wrote on his twitter handle.”