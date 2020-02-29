Coronavirus patient attempts escape from quarantine, cites excessive heat, mosquitoes

By Temitope Akintoye,

Following discovery and quarantine of Nigeria’s first coronavirus patient, The Guild has gathered that the 44 year old Italian man attempted to escape quarantine citing excessive heat conditions and prevalence of mosquitoes in the center.

It was gathered that the patient, who was kept in isolation at the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, had lamented deplorable conditions in which he was kept and had, as a result, decided to make away from the facility.

A source within the quarantine facility alleged that contrary to government position that the hospital was well fitted, the quarantined patients room contained only his bed and hospital locker, adding that no other item was available for comfort of the patient.

He explained that the Italian had tried to escape from the facility on Friday but was apprehended and returned safely to his confinement and that the patient had made his case, lamenting the heat and bothersome mosquitoes prevalent in the quarantine center.

The source also alleged that the patient, though back in quarantine, still threatened to make his escape if changes were not made to ensure his comfort and health while in the State facility.

However, according to the Mainland Hospital Medical Director, Dr. Abimbola Bowale, “the patient is stable and responding to treatment”.

Bowale said that the patient, who was admitted and quarantined on Thursday, “is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed and quarantined in accordance with health safety standard”.

He explained that proper monitoring and procedures were being followed in the care of the coronavirus patient, adding that the hospital and government were on top of the situation.