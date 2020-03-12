Coronavirus may be over by June -China

By NewsDesk,

The Chinese Government has disclosed that the global coronavirus pandemic may be over by June, 2020, citing marked reduction in new infection cases in its Hubei district, which was epicenter of th enovel virus, as well as the fact the the virus has been found not to thrive in warm temperatures.

It stated that June estimates were dependent on the processes used by other countries to curb its spread, and the level of decisiveness showed by other countries to rid the world of the viral pandemic through the implementation of adequate preventive strategies to curb new transmissions of the disease.

The Chinese National Health Commission spokesperson, Mi Feng, explained that the viral infection, which had peaked in China, had fallen to cingle digit cases for the first time since its incidence in December 2019, and that this signified that the virus had run its course and gave hope for other countries which were also battling the deadly virus, that there was chance that the virus would be overcome.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday in the country, Feng, credited the strict methods which the Chinese government had initiated to curb spread of the virus and ensure that proper treatment was available for people who had fallen sick, saying that the country had overcome the covid-19 virus as a result of the effectiveness of its methods.

He urged other country governments to follow suit and spare no expense in the care of quarantined patients as well as provision of medical materials needed to successfully curb further spread of the virus, adding that only through such methods would the June prediction of an end to the novel virus, be feasible.

The spokesman recalled that the government had placed major provinces, such as Hubei, on total lock down, saying that drastic measures may be needed in some cases to curb spread of the virus, and urging for countries to be prepared to take such decisions as soon as situations called for them.

“Broadly speaking, the peak of the epidemic has passed for China, and we now record falling in incidence of new cases daily. For the peak to pass as effectively in other countries around the world, proper proceedures must be implemented to curb further spread of the disease, while providing adequate medical care to infected persons”.

On his part, the Chinese Senior Medical Adviser, Zhong Nanshan, reiterated that the global threat could be over in few months if firm measures where adopted worlwide to curb further spread of the viral infection.

Nanshan, who recalled that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had, on Wednesday, urged the global community to increase efforts to contain the virus, stated that a worldwide mobilization on aggressive counter measures against further incidence of the virus would aid its rapid decline, globally.

“My advice is calling for all countries to follow WHO instructions and intervene on a national scale. If all countries could get mobilized, it could be over by June,”

“My estimate of June is based on scenarios that all countries take positive measures. But if some countries do not treat the infectiousness and harmfulness seriously, and intervene strongly, it would last longer”.

The 83-year old epidemiologist added that viruses in the same family typically become less active in warm months, and that the summer months ahead of June held hope that the viral pandemic would be successfully overcome in the countries of the world.