Coronavirus infected Italian man may know fate today- LASG

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Lagos State Government has disclosed that a major pronouncement that will determine fate of 44-year-old Italian national quarantined for been infected by Coronavirus may be announced today.

According to the Government, the decision that will determine fate of the Italian national requires that he is subjected to another round of test to ascertain his Coronavirus status.

The outcome of the test could determine whether the Italian remains in isolation at Mainland General Hospital in Yaba or be released for a quick return to his country.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this in a statement signed by Director Of Public Affairs for the Ministry, Tubosun Ogunbanwo, revealed that three tests had been carried out on the Italians after been quarantined.

Abayomi, while confirming that the Chinese earlier isolated has tested negative, hinted that the fourth test would be conducted on Wednesday by health officials.

While disclosing that the Italian is stable, responding favourably to treatment and has not developed major complications, the commissioner stressed that the patient will remain in Hospital for management until it is ascertained that he no longer secrets the virus.

Earlier, he said: “As of this morning, his condition has improved, he hasn’t developed new symptoms but he still got a mild fever and we will be running test to see what the situation is with the virus in his body and as soon as we get a negative screen, we will keep him for another two or three days and repeat the test to make sure that there are no more virus particles in his saliva and that means that he will not be contagious. Then, we give the OK for him to be released back into the community”.

Abayomi stated that the hotel where the man lodged in Lagos had been decontaminated while the person who lodged in the same room after he left has been line listed and being monitored.

He said six people had contact with the Italian at the hotel, adding that of the 159 passengers aboard the plane the Italian came into the country, 66 of them were Lagos bound while the rest might have gone to other states.

Abayomi added that of the 66 passengers who alighted in Lagos, 41 of them had been traced and were being monitored, while 25 others had not been reached.