Coronavirus death toll rises as Chinese govt reinforce medical personnel

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Chinese premier, Li Keqiang, has promised to increase medical reinforcements, direct and inspect all efforts being made to control the deadly coronavirus, as death toll from the virus increased to 81.

He said that he, as well as, ministries, departments, commissions, and statutory agencies under his purview was set to properly inspect all control efforts and make necessary changes to increase efficiency of the existing processes for combating the virus.

While speaking, on Monday, in reaction to civil unrests based on citizen’s accusations that China’s government had not responded in time, nor adequately, to the disease outbreak, Keqiang had assured citizens and residents to remain calm as the situation was under control, and policies had been put in place to ensure quick resolution of virus outbreak.

He revealed that more procedures would be put in place to curb the spread of the virus and that medical supplies would be made available to safeguard the health of the, as yet, uninfected populace.

“I thank frontline medical workers for their diligence and selflessness in tackling this unfortunate breakout and would like to remind them that all safety measures should be followed while treating patients so as to ensure your continued safety, and by extension, the safety of your family and friends,”

He promised that though China was in a race against time, all efforts would be made to guarantee that medical supplies were available, affordable and easily accessible to increase chances of beating coronavirus.