Coronavirus death toll hits four in Lagos

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The Lagos State government has confirmed another coronavirus related death, increasing the number of casualties recorded since the virus was first reported in the state to four.

It recorded increase in death toll hours after discharging seven cases that have been certified okay by medical experts following consecutively test results which showed negative.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Saturday in a series of tweets, assuring residents that efforts were currently intensified to ensure the state gain control over the virus.

According to the Commissioner, the patient died in a private hospital in Lagos after testing positive to coronavirus in the state.

As of Friday, April 10, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 17 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded so far to 305.

Of the 17 cases, Abayomi confirmed that eight were in Lagos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 166.

The commissioner also noted that three of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence.

“Total number of #COVID19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 46. However, 2e are saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos,” Abayomi added.