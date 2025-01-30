Kidnap kingpin, Evans, seeks plea bargain on Lagos murder cases

Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, widely known as Evans, the convicted kidnap kingpin, has applied for a plea bargain in the murder cases brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

Evans made the request through his lawyer, Emefo Etudo, during his appearance at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to amended charges of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

The Lagos State Government, represented by prosecuting counsel Sule Yusuf, informed the court that the case was starting afresh and requested the re-arraignment of Evans and his co-defendant, Joseph Emeka. Both defendants, through their lawyers, did not object to the request.

The prosecution alleged that Evans and Emeka were involved in the murder of Peter Nweke and Chijioke Ngozi on August 27, 2013, in the FESTAC Town area of Lagos.

Despite pleading not guilty to the charges, Evans’ lawyer revealed that his client had applied for a plea bargain with the Lagos State Government through the Attorney-General’s office.

Etudo emphasized Evans’ transformation, stating that his client is now a remorseful and reformed individual. He disclosed that Evans, currently a 200-level student at the National Open University, achieved outstanding academic results, including A1 grades in all his NECO examinations while in prison, thanks to a Federal Government scholarship.

“My client is now a repentant person. He was once a young man consumed by crime, but he is deeply remorseful. We have requested the Lagos State Government to allow him to speak to youths in schools about the dangers of crime,” Etudo told the court.

Sule Yusuf confirmed that Evans and his co-defendant had submitted plea bargain applications, which would be reviewed by the appropriate committee.

Justice Adenike Coker adjourned the case to March 20, 2025, for further proceedings.

Etudo highlighted Evans’ remarkable reformation, crediting the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the Federal Government for his transformation.

“My client is now a changed man. His reformation was made possible by the RCCG and the Federal Government, which provided him with a scholarship to study and become a better person,” he said.

Evans, once one of Nigeria’s most notorious criminals, now seeks to use his story to deter others from a life of crime, as he awaits the Lagos State Government’s decision on his plea for mercy.