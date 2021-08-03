Controversy trails FUTA student’s death, causes

Controversy has continued to trailed the circumstances final moments and events that led to the death of a Federal University of Technology (FUTA) Akure, student, Adeyinka Daniel, following an automobile accident outside the school vicinity.

While the institution’s management claimed that the deceased was brought into the school’s health facility dead, students alleged that negligence on the part of the varsity’s security guards cut short the undergraduate’s life.

On its part, the management clarified that the 200 level Software Engineering student was given proper medical attention from the institution’s health facility and that contrary to reports circulating online, the deceased was brought in clinically dead.

The varsity’s Registrar, Richard Arifalo, said that following the undergraduate’s accident along Oyemekun Road in Akure, Daniel, alongside other victims, was rushed to a private hospital for medical attention and that while others were resuscitated, the deceased condition deteriorated.

Through a statement on Tuesday, the registrar, who commiserated and identify with family, friends and fellow students of the deceased, described the development as ‘painful loss of a promising student.’

According to him, the university is particularly saddened by the circumstances leading to his death. From available information, the deceased student along with others was involved in an accident outside the campus around 10 PM on August 2, 2021.

“They were first taken to a private hospital where doctors battled to save their lives. Three of the students were stabilized but Daniel’s condition remained critical. When the condition of the student deteriorated the doctor at the Private Hospital referred him to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo for expert intervention.

At that time the parents of the student and some relations had joined him at the Private Hospital and it was decided, because of time factors, to bring him to the University Health Centre. The deceased student was brought to the University Health Centre at 3.20 AM and the doctor on duty promptly attended to the student in the car of the parents.

“According to him, all resuscitative efforts proved abortive; there was no cardiac activity and response to any stimuli. And by 3.40 AM he declared that he was brought in clinically dead. The doctor offered to take the boy to the morgue with the University Ambulance but the parents declined, electing to take him home ostensibly for burial.

“The Medical report from the Private Hospital which was brought along with him indicates that the student was clinically non-responsive by 1.30 AM well before they got to the University Health Centre at 3.20 AM.

“The death is unfortunate and regrettable. The University has ordered an immediate review of the incident in order to ascertain the circumstances leading to it. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased student. The University is also monitoring the state of treatment of the other students who were also involved,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the management’s account of the event was against that of the students who barricaded Akure–Ilesa Expressway to protest what they described as Daniel’s avoidable death.

The protesters alleged that the school’s security guards failed to give them access into the institution’s premises for them to take the victim to the hospital after the accident, a delay they argued, led to the victim’s death.

They alleged that the victim would have survived if the guards had allowed them access into the premises for onward transfer to the school medical facility for proper treatment on time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

