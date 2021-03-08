Controversies trail Nigerian record label owner’s death in Ghana

Controversies have continued to trail the death of Nigerian entertainment company, CashNation Entertainment, owner, Babatunde Oyerinde, popularly known as Karshy Gordon in Ghana, even after the law enforcement agency in the country was reported to have detained the major suspect, an artiste, Barry Jhay.

There had been accusations and counter-accusations over the circumstances that led to the death, while some claimed that the record label boss committed suicide, another set of eyewitnesses argued that Karshy Gordon was murdered and that Barry Jhay was alleged responsible for the act.

Before Karshy Gordon’s death, it was gathered that Barry Jhay, who came to the limelight recently, and the deceased had an altercation over accounts and other entertainment-related issues in Ghana.

After the argument got intensified, Gordon Karshy punched Barry Jhay in the mouth and the musician left the room for the deceased.

The argument was confirmed by Barry Jhay in a video posted on his official social media handle and claimed that the late entertainment expert punched him and blood began to gush out, saying, I did not do anything for this guy, I was recording. I’m done with Kash Nation.

Hours after the video emerged, news filtered in that Gordon Karshy was reported to have died and that he committed suicide after the argument with Barry Jhay, who was the frontline artist of the label.

They alleged that the deceased had been battling with depression before the encounter and that the psychological challenge was responsible for suicide committed by the entertainment firm boss.

While that account was trending, another account emerged and the purveyors claimed that the deceased and Barry Jhay, had an argument and that Gordon Karshy inflicted an injury on his signee.

In retaliation, they alleged that Barry Jhay, alerted his friends, who were cultists, and that they attacked Gordon Karshy and killed him.

On what could have resulted in the altercation, a man who identified himself as Rina wrote that, “My brother gave you his Benz worthy nine million naira. He gave you his Hublot worth 15 million Naira. You’re dead, Barry Jhay.”

In his multiple slides, he added: “He was putting on his shoes and some blogs and idiots are saying that he committed suicide. My brother was killed!”

He further claimed that members of a confraternity to which Barry Jhay belongs killed Godson while another slide he claims that the fear of military police made Godson jump to avoid arrest.