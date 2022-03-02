Controversies trail lovers bodies found dead in vehicle along Lagos-Ibadan exp

Controversies have continued to trail the corpses of lovers found in Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) around the Mowe/Ibafo end of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

As gathered, the male was identified as Akeem, while the identity of the female was yet to be ascertained when the bodies were discovered in the vehicle in Ogun State.

The residents claimed that the vehicle had been parked at the location for over two days before the bodies of the owner and the lover were discovered to be in it.

According to residents that discovered the bodies on Wednesday, the bodies were found beside themselves inside the vehicle on the road.

Meanwhile, the Ogun Police Command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that investigations have commenced ascertaining the remote and immediate causes of the deaths.

Oyeyemi, however, disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed that Akeem had killed himself with a substance suspected to be a sniper after killing his lover who they were in the vehicle together.

“Akeem had earlier been reported at the Ilaje Police Division in Lagos State for hitting an object on her head which led to her death. When the lady became unconscious, the man put her in his car and drove off, took sniper on their way to Ogun State and they were both found dead around NASFAT area of Mowe-Ibafo axis of the state”.

According to the police, the situation was reported at the station after people became suspicious as the vehicle remained on the same spot for two days.

“They did not die while having sex, the man had earlier been reported at Ilaje police station in Lagos. He was reported for allegedly hitting an object on his lover’s head”.

“When the lady became unconscious, the man put her in his car and drove off. He reportedly took snipper on their way to Ogun State and they were both found dead around NASFAT,” Oyeyemi said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

