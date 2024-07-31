Controversies trail Justice Ajumogobia daughter’s death in Lagos

Controversies have trailed the death of Aribemchukwu, the daughter of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, after her lifeless body was recovered outside the residence in Ikoyi axis of Lagos State.

As gathered, the deceased, who got married recently, was seen in the pool of her blood outside her Parkview Estate residence in the Ikoyi area.

On Wednesday, The Guild learnt that the deceased medical doctor who is popularly called Chuchu was killed yesterday night

A source, who craved anonymity because of the current state of the family, said she was killed last night, and her body was discovered this morning outside the gate of her residence.

The source alleged that the maids were major suspects considering that there were traces inside the house that they tried to cover up.

He noted that the placement of the body outside, after the act, could be a decoy to exonerate themselves and linked her murder to staying outside the house gate late.

“There are signs of an attempt to clean up blood inside the house and in the compound. This was indeed the handiwork, and we observe that they were newly employed less than a month, and she was alone in the house with them. We all need to be super careful. Especially with new hire,” he added.

The Lagos Police command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development, said the body has been recovered, and three suspects have been arrested in connection to her death.

Hundeyin stressed that the three people arrested in connection to the murder of Aribemchukwu were her domestic staff.

“Our men have arrested three people in connection to the murder of the daughter of Justice Ajumogobia at her residence in Parkview Estate. One of them is a driver, and the other two are maids. We are investigating and will further inform the public on our outcome,” he added.