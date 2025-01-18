Controversies trail 2yrs old pupil’s death in Lagos school’s swimming poll

The Lagos State Government has shut down a School, Smiley Kids Montessori following the death of a 2-year-old pupil, Rapheala Ogbodo, who was said to have drowned inside its swimming pool in Heritage Place Estate, Sangotedo axis of the state.

It stated that the school was shut for a preliminary investigation that could ascertain the circumstances that transpired before the toddler’s death, particularly as regards her drowning inside the school’s swimming pool, a claim which the parents have kicked against.

The Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Kayode Sutton, who confirmed the closure on Saturday, said that the premise was sealed yesterday for proper investigation of the child’s death.

The tragedy that claimed the toddler’s life started on Wednesday when the deceased pupil’s parent handed her over to the school management without knowing that the engagement would be the last between them.

After the engagement, they were said to have left for work but their activities for the day suddenly came to a halt after the school management put a call through to the parents on Wednesday, January 15, to notify them of their daughter’s demise by drowning.

But the parents requested an investigation into their first daughter’s death considering that the pool which the school linked to the toddler’s death had been abandoned for many months.

Ogbodo, while appealing for investigations over his daughter’s death, said: “When they called, they said that they were in the hospital with my daughter and that she drowned in school. When my wife went there, she saw the lifeless body of our daughter. They didn’t let my wife know immediately the incident happened.

“It’s a possibility that she died through electrocution and they are trying to use the drowning to cover up. Maybe in their mind, they feel that is a more plausible excuse than electrocution.

According to Ogbodo, there was an empty socket near a dispenser accessible to the pupils. The teachers must have left the children unattended.

“My daughter likes to explore. Maybe she touched it [the socket] and got electrocuted, and they now tried to dip her inside water and claim that it’s drowning,” Ogbodo said.

“Besides, the swimming pool in the school has not been used for five years, and the gate is locked. It has a gate, fence, and key. It’s padlocked, so how did the child get there? That’s the truth we are looking for.”