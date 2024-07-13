Controversies as Delta Police recovers missing motorcyclist’s body from soakaway

After 14 days of search and rescue operations, the Nigerian Police, Delta Command has recovered the body of a young commercial motorcyclist, Nasiru Eneojo, from a soakaway in Agbarho axis of Warri.

Eneojo’s body, already mutilated, was recovered from soakaway, following arrest of another commercial motorcyclist and a Delta State taskforce officer by the police in the state.

On Saturday, The Guild gathered that the search for the deceased whereabout, which started officially on June 29, 2024, was zeroed to the two suspects, who are under detention, when Eneojo’s motorcycle was seen with a new rider.

It was learnt that residents, who were familiar with the deceased motorcycle, sighted it with the new rider and alerted the Police immediately.

Residents narrated that after much interrogation by the police, the rider disclosed that he had no link to Eneojo’s death but the motorcycle was handed over to him by a Delta Taskforce officer.

They added that the suspect was apprehended at his residence by the police immediately, for questioning over death of Eneojo who is an indigene of Kogi State.

Pained by the development, the family and Igala Community in Delta State have requested the intervention the State Governor, Sheriff Oborewvori, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure justice on the case.

The brother of the deceased, Abraham Thomas, appealed that all suspects linked to Eneojo’s death be unraveled and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

In an open letter written to the IGP, the deceased brother disclosed that aside the two suspects under detention, a community chief has also been linked but the Police officers in Warri have been reluctant to either invite or arrest him for interrogation.

“The Igala community in Agbarho, Warri, Delta State, is in mourning and outrage over the brutal murder of Nasiru Eneojo, a young man who went missing on June 29, 2024. His body was later discovered with the head severed, in a horrific act of human sacrifice.

“The family and community are demanding justice and calling on the authorities to thoroughly investigate and prosecute those responsible.

“Despite the efforts of the police, the case has been marred by allegations of complicity and cover-up.

“We appeal to the Inspector General of Police, the Delta State Commissioner of Police and the general public to monitor this situation and ensure that justice is served. The perpetrators must be held accountable for this gruesome act”.