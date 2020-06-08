Conor McGregor announces retirement after Forbes richest sportsmen ranking

Ireland’s famous Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star, Conor McGregor, has announced his retirement from the sport that brought him fame.

This was his third retirement announcement by McGregor after previously quitting the stage in 2016 and 2019 but returned to fight after much persuasion from promoters and fans.

McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight champion, winning titles in UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and Cage Warriors, after his previous return faced Floyd Mayweather Jr in a boxing bout he lost.

In a statement on his official social media handle, he said: “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!”.

The 31years old, nicknamed “Notorious”, was beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the 2018 UFC lightweight title fight in Las Vegas.

McGregor last beat his 37-year-old US rival Donald Cerrone “Cowboy” in 40 seconds in January’s UFC welterweight bout.

Forbes business magazine said that he was among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2020 with a $48-million income.

Separately, McGregor established an Irish whiskey company in 2018.