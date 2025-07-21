Confusion trails IBB son’s appointment as BOA chairman

Controversies have continued to trail the appointment of the son of former Nigerian President Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), Muhammad, as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

While the Presidency claimed that the young Babangida accepted the appointment, contradictory reports suggesting he had rejected the role also circulated on social media handles, a development that is causing confusion.

Contrary to claims attributed to Muhammad Babangida himself rejecting the appointment, there has been no direct statement from him on any of his official social media platforms confirming either that he is accepting or rejecting the appointment from President Bola Tinubu.

However, the Presidency has stepped in to clarify the matter with Special Assistant to President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, announcing on Monday that Muhammad Babangida has officially accepted the appointment.

Olusegun shared a press statement purportedly released by Babangida, which dismissed the rejection rumours as “false and malicious.”

The statement reads in part: “We wish to clarify that Muhammad gratefully accepts the appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture, as announced by the federal government, and extends his sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him.”

It further assures that those spreading falsehoods would be investigated and held accountable, emphasising a commitment to transparency, accountability, and national unity.

Babangida’s appointment is part of a series of strategic placements by President Tinubu aimed at strengthening leadership across key government institutions.