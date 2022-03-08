Confusion in Osun PDP after Adeleke, Babayemi emerge parallel guber candidates

There was confusion on Tuesday in Osun State over the conduct of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after two factions of the party held separate polls that produced two candidates ahead of the elections later in the year.

The outcome of both processes done simultaneously by the factions have thrown up two candidates, Dotun Babayemi, and a former senator, Ademola Adeleke, an uncle to the hip-hop star, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido.

While Adeleke won the primary backed by the national working committee (NWC) of the party, the Osun state former governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola-backed faction, was won by the Babayemi.

The Oyinlola-backed faction held its primary at the WIDCOF event centre, the NWC backed faction converged at the Osun Township Stadium, both in Oshogbo, the state capital.

Announcing outcomes of the processes, the returning officer and deputy governor of Bayelsa state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said 1916 delegates took part in the exercise and that Adeleke polled 1887 votes to defeat the other contenders in the race.

Ewhrudjakpo stated that Babayemi, Akinbade Fatai, and Akin Ogunbiyi each had no vote while Bamidele Adeleke, a nephew to the winner, polled one vote and Sanya Omirin had four after the exercise.

According to him, the NWC does not recognise the parallel election conducted by the Oyinlola faction, just as he described the exercise sponsored by the former governor as fake.

At the primary that produced Babayemi, the returning officer of the exercise, Adelani Ajanaku, said although the party already agreed to field Dotun Babayemi as a consensus candidate, some of the delegates still voted for other aspirants who had earlier stepped down.

According to him, the number of accredited voters was 1,907; void votes were 27, and total valid votes were 1,880 and that of this number, Babayemi got 1,781 votes to edge out others.

He said that Sanya Omirin got 16 votes; Akin Ogunbiyi had 23; Fatai Akinbade polled 28, while Dele Adeleke recorded 32 votes.

While giving his acceptance speech, Babayemi said he’s set to win the governorship election and that his vision was to take Osun back to a better shape where it was before now, saying Osun last witnessed good governance when Oyinlola was in charge. “I hereby accept this nomination to run on the platform of the PDP as the governorship candidate. What happened here today was done in line with the law. We at PDP are law-abiding. I call on all of you to come together and support this movement.” Meanwhile, the result of the primary of the faction recognised by the PDP national working committee (NWC) is still being expected as counting and sorting of votes are ongoing at the township stadium.

